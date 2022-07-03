Secret World Legends holds its anniversary event while a livestreamer hosts his own event for TSW

It’s time once again for the anniversary event of Secret World Legends to shuffle along for another year. Those who have experienced anniversaries past will see nothing different from years prior, with the exact same login rewards to get, piñatas to smash, and the Beehemoth to hunt. The event is running between now and Monday, July 18th.

For those who prefer a more community-driven affair (as well as prefer the original game), livestreamer Catboiler is going to be hosting his own 10th anniversary celebration in The Secret World this Sunday, July 3rd, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Players can expect raids, dungeons, lairs, scenarios, Stonehenge matches, giveaways, and even an exclusive interview with the game’s former Creative Director Joel Bylos, which ought to be interesting given how little Funcom interacts with the extant community for the franchise.