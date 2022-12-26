MMO Year in Review: Leaky Blizzard and Lord Blockchain (April 2022)

Following a massive leak, Blizzard officially announced World of Warcraft Dragonflight and WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King in April of 2022, all set against the backdrop of bad financial reports and player frustration over the lack of LFD.

Meanwhile, Bluehole announced a sunset for TERA, Final Fantasy XIV bungled its housing lotteries, and Richard Garriott announced he was involved in the creation of a new blockchain MMO as accountability for Shroud of the Avatar is still nowhere to be found.

Read on for the whole recap from April of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF APRIL 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF APRIL 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW