Star Citizen releases alpha 3.17, updates minimum specs, and ends partnership with developer Firesprite

Star Citizen has apparently seen fit to just explode with news at the close of the week, as the game’s alpha has yet another new build, the alpha in question will now require a beefier system to even run at minimum spec, and the game’s 20v20 Theaters of War mode is left twisting in the wind. Let’s get to it.

The thing that CIG likely wants people to focus on is the launch of Alpha 3.17: Fueling Fortunes, which introduces the ability for players to sell inventory items, adds ship-to-ship refueling, launches the Hull A freighter ship, makes new mining gadgets available, and brings a new hospital and one single river to the game.



If those features have you interested in returning to the alpha, you’ll want to make sure your machine passes muster: Minimum spec requirements have been updated and CIG confirms that some players, specifically those running Windows 7 and using Nvidia 700 or less GPUs, will no longer be able to play in order to make room for the Gen12 renderer and “further improve performance and facilitate cleaner code.”

Finally, buried in the replies to a recent roadmap roundup post on the forums is official confirmation that CIG and UK developer Firesprite are no longer working together, and that features Firesprite was working on have moved to an internal Arena Commander feature team; readers will recall that Firesprite was taken on by CIG in 2021 to work on the Theaters of War mode. What this means for ToW’s future is unclear, but it most assuredly hangs in limbo now.