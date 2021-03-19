Star Citizen plans additional Theaters of War testing, discusses FPS tools and asteroids in video

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Back in May we highlighted a Reddit thread that linked up some business connections between CIG and Liverpool, UK, game studio Firesprite, and further pondered a few outcomes for what the partnership could mean for Star Citizen. We now have an answer, as a press release has announced that the two companies are working in concert to further develop Theaters of War, the combined arms PvP mode that was first unveiled at CitizenCon 2019.

According to the presser, the collaboration between CIG and Firesprite began in 2019, with Firesprite using CIG’s toolset to develop the mode. Theaters of War has since had several closed Evocati tests, and another one is set to kick off this weekend with more to come in the future. The announcement also promises that Theaters of War should expand to the public test server soon.

In other Star Citizen news, this week’s Inside Star Citizen video is live, talking about the various handheld FPS tools that are in development including a medical gun, a salvaging tool, a cutting tool, and a dedicated tractor beam, along with planned visual improvements to in-game asteroids.

sources: press release (cheers, Quavers!), YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2021, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised around $350M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
1
MothballShow

“We now have an answer”

Open development at its best.

37 minutes ago