MMO Year in Review: End of Dragons, Lost Ark (February 2022)

February is generally a quiet month in the MMORPG genre, but not in 2022. Not only did Guild Wars 2 launch its blockbuster End of Dragons expansion that sent players back to Cantha, but Amazon also launched the western version of Lost Ark, which soared past a million players in its first buggy week.

Plus, we saw major releases from the beleaguered World of Warcraft and Star Wars The Old Republic too as the industry response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began ramping up.

Read on for the whole recap from February of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF FEBRUARY 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF FEBRUARY 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW