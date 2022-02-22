Bethsoft is sunsetting its launcher, migrating libraries – including Fallout 76 – to Steam

Hopefully you weren’t too attached to the Bethesda.net game launcher, as it’s sunsetting in early April and Bethsoft is asking players to migrate their existing libraries and accounts to Steam, though you’ll continue to keep your Bethesda account.

“You have plenty of time to plan and begin migrating your Bethesda.net library to your Steam account,” the company announced today. “The migration to Steam will include your game library and Wallet – meaning you will not lose anything from your Bethesda.net account. Many games will also have their saves migrated, with a few requiring some manual transfers. For games that require it, you will still use your Bethesda.net login to sign in to play. Your Bethesda.net account will not be lost and will still be accessible on our website and in-game, and we will continue supporting all Bethesda.net accounts with our future titles.”

For MMO players, this switchover primarily affects Fallout 76, as The Elder Scrolls Online isn’t impacted at all. According to the separate Fallout 76 FAQ, launcher migration will include everything on your account, Atoms, subscription, and friends list, although Bethesda notes that Fallout First subs will not automatically renew in April, so players will have to manually resub.

So what do you have to do? Nothing yet. “In early April, you will be able to initiate the migration process following detailed instructions we will have available to you then,” the company says.

