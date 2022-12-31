MMO Year in Review: The Lich King (September 2022)

September was dominated by the ramp up of WoW Classic into its Wrath of the Lich King expansion launch, which was marred by entirely predictable queues and event bungles.

Meanwhile, Ultima Online turned 25 years old, Star Citizen’s crowdfunding total hit $500M, Bluehole gave up on Elyon, and we got launches out of Temtem, Dual Universe, and Fractured Online.

Read on for the whole recap from September of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF SEPTEMBER 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF SEPTEMBER 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW