NCsoft’s Throne and Liberty, still gunning for 2023, drops a new playtest gameplay video

Back in August, NCsoft told investors that it had delayed its next big game, Throne and Liberty, yet again – this time into 2023. Throne and Liberty has been in development since at least 2011, back when it was still working under the title Lineage Eternal.

More than 3,000 employees and executives at NC participated in a company-wide internal test of the upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Throne & Liberty and have released gameplay footage of the test today,” NCsoft’s press release says. “The internal playtest consisted of a variety of key features of the game, including the game’s expansive character creator, on-boarding tutorial, open-world boss fights, and massive PVP-based castle sieges.”

The game is still slated for 2023, according to the studio; in August, the company said it would be expanding testing from a 3000-person internal test to a broader audience “soon.” The video is tucked down below.

Source: Press release