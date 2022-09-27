Dual Universe debuts a new trailer and offers lapsed players free play time for today’s launch

Dual Universe is going live today – something that regular readers would be more than familiar with given our coverage of the news coming out of developer Novaquark – but now it’s being made that much more official with the debut of the sandbox’s official launch trailer. See? It even reads “official” right on the video title itself.

The trailer does what you’d expect as it talks up the openness and creativity inherent in DU’s building mechanics while also noting that leaving things up to players could lead to surprising results. “We have no idea what’s going to happen in this universe,” the video admits.

The video is a piece of DU’s greater launch puzzle, as the game is also hyping up its feature set on its website, making itself available for download on Steam ahead of the servers going online, and is granting two weeks of play time at launch to anyone who has played during the beta test and let their subscription lapse, so if you’re still on the fence about whether to come back, this promotion may be up your alley provided you fall into the associated bucket. For more DU launch goodness, you can check out what we expect to come from today’s release.



We’re launching an hour early on Steam to let players download the client before our servers go live. You can download our client from 12:00 UTC, an hour before the launch. See you in Helios, Noveans! pic.twitter.com/QS1YyG7JKP — Dual Universe (@dualuniverse) September 27, 2022