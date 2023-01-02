MMO Year in Review: Blizzard China (November 2022)

At the tail end of this month, World of Warcraft released the Dragonflight expansion, the full weight of which wasn’t really felt until December. November itself was New World’s to lose, and Amazon met the challenge as New World’s concurrency blossomed with new fresh start servers. Furthermore, Elder Scrolls Online released its Firesong DLC, we learned Blue Protocol was still alive, and Crowfall met a hopefully temporary end.

But the biggest news of December came on the heels of the Activision-Blizzard investor call, when we learned that Blizzard’s and NetEase’s failure to negotiate their renewal contract would lead to the sunset of almost every single Blizzard game in China.

