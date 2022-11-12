DC Universe Online devs and fans honor the passing of Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy

Yesterday the world lost one of the greats of acting in gaming, comics media, and entertainment in general when Kevin Conroy passed away at age 66. Conroy’s body of work is extensive, but he’s most well-known for voicing Batman for about three decades, first in the Batman: The Animated Series show and in other video games, including DC Universe Online.

Naturally, fans were crestfallen at the news, commiserating in Reddit and the official forums and then coming together for a memorial at the East Gotham police station where the bat signal is housed. The devs of the game also reacted to the initial news in their own way with a referential post on Twitter.

