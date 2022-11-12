Elder Scrolls Online’s creative director admits to ‘rougher than normal’ launch for Firesong

Apparently, Elder Scrolls Online’s last big content drop of the year — and its Legacy of the Bretons cycle — kind of stumbled, tripped, and fell down several flights of non-padded stairs on its way to players’ computers. In a short letter to the community, Creative Director Rich Lambert admitted to the rollout not meeting the studio’s standards.

“Now that things have settled down a bit from Firesong’s PC/Mac launch, we wanted to thank everyone for your patience,” Lambert posted. “It was a rougher than normal launch – especially on the stability side. Without sugar coating things, we dropped the ball – no excuses, we will do better in the future.”

He said that there’s a patch in the works for next Monday to fix several issues for Firesong, including “major crashes affecting [the] PC.”

If there’s any upside to all of this mess, it’s that ZeniMax is handing out free guar pets as compensation. This will happen through the crown store for the week of November 14th through the 20th.