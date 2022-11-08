Neverwinter’s Northdark Reaches module is live on PC and console today

“With a civil war brewing in the Underdark, King Bruenor needs your help to search for a missing scout and uncover the circumstances of the disappearance. Explore the events that take place between Starlight Enclave and Glacier’s Edge, the first two books in RA Salvatore’s The Way of the Drow trilogy, and meet fan-favorite characters in this new storyline, developed in collaboration with RA Salvatore and Geno Salvatore.”

It’s a huge day for PC players of Cryptic’s Neverwinter , as the Northdark Reaches launches on the platform. There hasn’t been a whole lot of prep time for players for this update, as the studio announced it only on October 20th, but we already know that this module – the game’s 24th – is the first chunk of a two-part campaign penned by R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore using the Way of the Drow trilogy setting as its base. At the core of the update is the new Northdark Reaches zone itself, which includes a new storyline, heroic encounter, and instances.

Cryptic’s also promised an overhaul of the Wizard class, a rework of Temple of the Spider, and a big update to how inventory works across the game. Patch notes are already up for your perusal, along with a surprisingly nice landing page highlighting the update’s big features. Expect the servers back up around 1 p.m. EST.