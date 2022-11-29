WoW Dragonflight’s launch was a tale of belated boats and lagging logins

Hey, what’s more old-fashioned than a messy and chaotic World of Warcraft expansion rollout? Good times it was last night, then, as Dragonflight’s launch immediately hit all sorts of snags as the crush of players logged into the MMO. Bask in that nostalgia!

Or tried to log in, at least. A laggy authenticator kept some from joining in the fun right away, while others found the boats and zeppelins to Dragon Isles unduly delayed (and the emergency portal NPC taking a very long smoke break). Even the world server decided to go on a brief holiday.

At least it made for some funny jokes and memes, as players formed Boat Support Groups, theorized where the missing boat might be, renamed the expansion, groused about streamers allegedly getting preferential treatment, and celebrated the hardest quest in World of Warcraft.

Blizzard’s teams worked hard to address the issues while the CS staff kept communicating with the playerbase through the early hours of the expansion. Of course, these issues didn’t stop the first player from hitting the new max of level 70 by the day’s end.

. @BlizzardCS @Warcraft For some people its been 2 hours.. For me its been about 20-30 minutes.. Whats the hang up.. Would love to get to Dragon Isles tonight.. pic.twitter.com/MXdeHGKdKO — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) November 29, 2022