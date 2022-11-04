World of Warcraft’s freebie Feldrake mount causes fan outrage as Dragonflight’s dungeons are previewed

By
Chris Neal
-
    
3

Normally a Twitch drop item isn’t something we’d call headline news, even if that drop comes from the 500-pound gorilla that is World of Warcraft, but fan reaction to the latest hype promo for Dragonflight has transformed this otherwise pedestrian moment into its own story.

The fan-made furor is around the Feldrake mount Twitch drop that’s being handed out when viewers watch at least four hours of Dragonflight content from participating streamers between November 28th and December 1st. The mount was formerly available only from the now-defunct WoW TCG and was otherwise not attainable unless you were willing to shell out as much as $3K for the card.

This soon-to-die exclusivity has riled up players in the forums and on Reddit, with some calling the move a “slap in the face to legacy players” or “marketing laziness” while even more are eyerolling at people gatekeeping over an in-game mount; one Reddit thread is beseeching fans to tune in during the appointed dates in order to make even more TCG-exclusive mounts available in future Twitch drops. “FREE MOUNTS FOREVER,” the post rallies.

In other WoW news, the game’s site has posted some sneak peeks at the eight different dungeons – four leveling dungeons and four endgame encounters – that will be arriving with Dragonflight. The devs are also continuing to rouse community excitement with a Twitter promo that generates a Warcraft story for players who reply with a few character-specific details.

sources: official site (1, 2), official forums, and Reddit via VG247, Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleRaven workers accuse Activision-Blizzard of ‘continued intransigence’ during union negotiations
Next articleNightingale discusses its first closed alpha, character progression, and building system in new video

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
3 Comments
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments