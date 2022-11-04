World of Warcraft’s freebie Feldrake mount causes fan outrage as Dragonflight’s dungeons are previewed

Normally a Twitch drop item isn’t something we’d call headline news, even if that drop comes from the 500-pound gorilla that is World of Warcraft, but fan reaction to the latest hype promo for Dragonflight has transformed this otherwise pedestrian moment into its own story.

The fan-made furor is around the Feldrake mount Twitch drop that’s being handed out when viewers watch at least four hours of Dragonflight content from participating streamers between November 28th and December 1st. The mount was formerly available only from the now-defunct WoW TCG and was otherwise not attainable unless you were willing to shell out as much as $3K for the card.

This soon-to-die exclusivity has riled up players in the forums and on Reddit, with some calling the move a “slap in the face to legacy players” or “marketing laziness” while even more are eyerolling at people gatekeeping over an in-game mount; one Reddit thread is beseeching fans to tune in during the appointed dates in order to make even more TCG-exclusive mounts available in future Twitch drops. “FREE MOUNTS FOREVER,” the post rallies.

In other WoW news, the game’s site has posted some sneak peeks at the eight different dungeons – four leveling dungeons and four endgame encounters – that will be arriving with Dragonflight. The devs are also continuing to rouse community excitement with a Twitter promo that generates a Warcraft story for players who reply with a few character-specific details.



Let's have some fun today. Tweet the following to get your #WarcraftStory ✍ Your Character’s Name

✍ Realm

✍ Region (US, EU, TW or KR)

✍ #WarcraftStory

✍ @Warcraft — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2022