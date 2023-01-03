MMO Year in Review: The FTC strikes back (December 2022)

December used to be one of those months when nothing happened, but the last few years, companies have treated December like the after-business-hours-on-a-Friday dumping ground for bad news. In this case, we learned the FTC is moving to block the Microsoft acquisition of Activision-Blizzard, Gamigo cut loose multiple MMOs, and My.Games executed its plan to scoot out of the Russian market.

Meanwhile, we saw three more industry groups begin to unionize, got launch windows for Blue Protocol and Throne & Liberty, and delivered our annual awards, crowning Lost Ark the MMO of the year.

Read on for the whole recap from December of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF DECEMBER 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF DECEMBER 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW