Valheim’s Mistlands update is live with new magic, weapons, allies, and enemies

Valheim was one of the bright stars of 2021, and though it’s still deep in early access even in 2022, Coffee Stain and Iron Gate are busily developing new content, which includes Mistlands, now live as of this morning. The studios say Mistlands represents the survival sandbox’s largest-ever biome with multiple special mechanics arriving alongside it – most notably a new magic systems.

“Vikings can now harvest eitr, an ancient essence found in the roots of the Yggdrasil World Tree, and consume it to gain the ability to wield fire, ice, and power over life and death,” IG writes. “Players must harness this power by crafting different staffs, with an array of destruction, protection and necromantic conduits to choose from.”

Players can also expect ancient-dwarven-ruins-esque black marble build materials, the arbalest crossbow, nine more weapons, new armor, and interior decor. The bad guys have regrouped too: “A range of new enemies will challenge Vikings on ground and in the air, but those in need can find shelter in the ancient dvergr structures scattered across the biome. Players will also encounter dvergr allies, Valheim’s first friendly faction, on their adventures.” One caveat for new explorers is found in the patch notes:

“An important thing to note is that the Mistlands biome will only generate in areas you have not yet discovered. Therefore, if you have explored a lot of your world, you might be better off starting a new one in order to actually be able to travel to the Mistlands. As per usual, mods will also most likely cause the game not to launch, as they are only compatible with the latest Live version of the game. If you have mods, you will either need to remove them or wait for the mod to be updated before you can play.”

Again we note that Valheim is still technically in early access; it’s currently on sale for just a penny less than $14 on Steam with “overwhelmingly positive” reviews taken from over 320K reviewers. The studio’s already promised to take on the Ashlands and the Deep North areas next.