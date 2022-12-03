QA workers at Diablo IV studio unanimously vote to form a union

Activision-Blizzard has once more been thwarted in its efforts to stop workers at one of its studios from forming a union.
After fighting through months of Blizzard’s attempts to challenge the process through every possible avenue available to it, the QA workers at Diablo IV studio Blizzard Albany have voted unanimously to form its union, GWA Albany, which as its name suggests falls under the Game Workers Alliance union that QA workers at Blizzard studio Raven Software formed in May. The vote tally was 14-0 with three votes challenged according to the NLRB.
“It took an unbelievable amount of work and perseverance to move this fight forward,” said associate test analyst Amanda Deep in a statement. “With this victory, we’re advocating for ourselves and each other because we care deeply about our work and the games we make.”
“We knew we were gonna win, but it’s still extremely exciting and gratifying, especially because tomorrow marks the first anniversary of when we started organizing,” said Amanda Laven, another member of the studio’s QA team.
Of course, this doesn’t mean that the matter is completely settled: Both parties have five days to file any objections, and if no one objects, the results will be official and Blizzard Albany leadership will be required by the NLRB to bargain with the union. It’s at this point that we should reference claims made by Raven Software’s GWA, which accused Blizzard of “continued intransigence” in negotiating the contract with the union.
To that point, statements from Activision spokespeople note the company is “considering all options, with a focus on what is best for all employees and to provide the best games for our millions of players,” and an internal email from Blizzard Albany leadership read in part that “it is more fair and valid if the whole team has an opportunity to decide” (which surely must mean that Blizzard Albany execs will encourage all the other teams to unionize too… right? Right?)
• QA workers at Diablo IV studio unanimously vote to form a union
• National Labor Relations Board denies Activision-Blizzard’s attempt to freeze Albany QA workers’ union vote
• Blizzard once again tries to delay Albany QA workers’ union vote through a request for review
• Raven workers accuse Activision-Blizzard of ‘continued intransigence’ during union negotiations
• Activision-Blizzard continues obstructing QA worker unionization with latest appeal
• Activision-Blizzard’s petition to dismiss discrimination suit was thrown out, company faces fresh unfair labor practice charges
• Blizzard Albany’s Diablo QA wins right to unionize as NLRB rejects Activision-Blizzard challenge
• Labor board determines Activision-Blizzard retaliated against unionizers, Microsoft launches acquisition website
• Blizzard is union-busting again, this time targeting the Diablo IV team
• Microsoft and CWA union enter into ‘labor neutrality’ agreement that will ultimately apply to Activision-Blizzard
• Its legal options exhausted, Activision-Blizzard finally agrees to negotiate with union after half a year of clowning
• Microsoft promises ‘creative and collaborative approaches with unions’ in official blog post
• Raven Software QA votes to form union in spite of months of Activision-Blizzard unionbusting
• Activision-Blizzard creeps out the internet with its ‘Diversity Space Tool’ as union-busting continues
• CWA says Activision-Blizzard management threatened workers for discussing labor rights
• Activision-Blizzard Q1 2022: Revenues plummet, Blizzard loses another 2M players
• Activision-Blizzard’s Raven Software gets green light to vote for a union by National Labor Relations Board
• Activision-Blizzard promotes over a thousand QA testers and bumps their pay – but not the ones unionizing
• Activision Blizzard’s Bobby Kotick urged by U.S. Senator to get out of the way of unionization efforts
• ABK reportedly tries to stall Raven Software’s union vote as DFEH and SEC issue new subpoenas
• Raven Software files for union election after ActiBlizz ignores recognition request
• Activision’s Raven Software workers end strike pending official recognition of its union
• Activision-Blizzard’s Raven Software is formally unionizing
• Activision-Blizzard addresses Call of Duty mess, striking devs report ‘radio silence’
• Raven Software strike extends to its third week as Activision-Blizzard claims management is listening
• Activision-Blizzard fields new accusations as workers strike, fundraise, and issue union cards
• Activision-Blizzard is walking out again, Australia’s game industry unionizes
• Activision-Blizzard is suddenly laying off more QA, won’t be at The Game Awards
Advertisement