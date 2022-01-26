Raven Software files a union election request with NLRB after ActiBlizz ignores recognition request

Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software has moved forward with its next step in officially forming its Game Workers Alliance union. Readers will recall that ActiBlizz was given until this past Tuesday to recognize the GWA; that timer has since run out, and now the GWA will file a union election request with the National Labor Relations Board to make itself official.

In order for this union to formalize with the NLRB, Raven Software workers must have a supermajority of devs in the department voting in favor of the union’s creation – something that the GWA claims it has. “This was an opportunity for Activision Blizzard to show a real commitment setting new and improved standards for workers,” reads part of the GWA’s announcement. “Instead, Activision Blizzard has chosen to make a rushed restructuring announcement to try and hinder our right to organize.”

The GWA is not only looking to bring ActiBlizz to the bargaining table to improve worker conditions. It is also calling for oversight into the impending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.



