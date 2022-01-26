Raven Software files a union election request with NLRB after ActiBlizz ignores recognition request

By
Chris Neal
-
    
2
Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software has moved forward with its next step in officially forming its Game Workers Alliance union. Readers will recall that ActiBlizz was given until this past Tuesday to recognize the GWA; that timer has since run out, and now the GWA will file a union election request with the National Labor Relations Board to make itself official.

In order for this union to formalize with the NLRB, Raven Software workers must have a supermajority of devs in the department voting in favor of the union’s creation – something that the GWA claims it has. “This was an opportunity for Activision Blizzard to show a real commitment setting new and improved standards for workers,” reads part of the GWA’s announcement. “Instead, Activision Blizzard has chosen to make a rushed restructuring announcement to try and hinder our right to organize.”

The GWA is not only looking to bring ActiBlizz to the bargaining table to improve worker conditions. It is also calling for oversight into the impending sale of Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

sources: The Washington Post, Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
