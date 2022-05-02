CWA says Activision-Blizzard management threatened workers for discussing labor rights

If a complaint filed to the National Labor Relations Board has any merit, the management of Activision-Blizzard has been working behind the scenes as well as in front to break up employee organization efforts, ignorant of the microscope pointed at everything the company is up to as a result of its myriad scandals.

The complaint filed by the Communication Workers Alliance, a union that has been supporting the rights of ActiBlizz developers for months, alleges that employees were threatened by a manager in a Slack work chat that they could not “discuss issues concerning wages, hours, and working conditions” after an employee posted a link related to the ongoing DFEH lawsuit, which goes against subsections of the National Labor Relations Act.

This act of breaking up discussions about workers rights and worker mistreatment is sadly not going against the grain of Activision-Blizzard management’s behavior, as the company has, among other things, fought tooth and claw against its studio Raven Software from forming a union – a fight that the company is slowly losing.