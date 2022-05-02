CWA says Activision-Blizzard management threatened workers for discussing labor rights

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1
Soulless.

If a complaint filed to the National Labor Relations Board has any merit, the management of Activision-Blizzard has been working behind the scenes as well as in front to break up employee organization efforts, ignorant of the microscope pointed at everything the company is up to as a result of its myriad scandals.

The complaint filed by the Communication Workers Alliance, a union that has been supporting the rights of ActiBlizz developers for months, alleges that employees were threatened by a manager in a Slack work chat that they could not “discuss issues concerning wages, hours, and working conditions” after an employee posted a link related to the ongoing DFEH lawsuit, which goes against subsections of the National Labor Relations Act.

This act of breaking up discussions about workers rights and worker mistreatment is sadly not going against the grain of Activision-Blizzard management’s behavior, as the company has, among other things, fought tooth and claw against its studio Raven Software from forming a union – a fight that the company is slowly losing.

source: Complaint via The Verge, GamesIndustry.biz
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: Which MMO has the best elves?
Next articleAshes of Creation discusses progress on combat, crafting, and events – and rejects play-to-earn

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments