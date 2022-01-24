Activision’s Raven Software workers end strike pending official recognition of its union

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

The strike from ActiBlizz’s Raven Software, which was kicked off when QA workers were facing surprise firings before the holidays after being told some temporary positions would be made full-time ones, has officially come to an end. The ABK Workers Alliance Twitter account confirmed that workers at Raven Software will end the strike pending official confirmation of the Game Workers Alliance (GWA), which started the initial steps of formation last week.

Readers will recall that the GWA has given Activision management five days from this past Friday to respond to the union’s request to be recognized, after which point the GWA will file with the National Labor Relations Board – a process that could take some time, even though it is likely to succeed. In the meanwhile, funds raised to support participants in the strike will be stored for future organization efforts, and the Better ABK Twitter has stated that it will announce or retweet any new details related to the fledgling GWA.

source: Twitter
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
