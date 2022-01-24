The Daily Grind: What were your three most-played MMOs in 2021?

Usually at the end of the year, Justin will ask me on the MOP Podcast what my top-played MMOs of the year turned out to be. It usually catches me by surprise, so off the cuff, I miss one or two. This year I prepared and he didn’t ask, naturally. So instead, let’s do it as a Daily Grind!

This is a bit different from our top five MMOs of all time thread; instead, I’m going to ask what the top three MMOs you played the most last year. Not necessarily your favorite, just the ones you sunk the most time in.

For me, it’s definitely SWG Legends and Albion Online, but I’m not sure about the third. I put a nice chunk of time into New World and City of Heroes, but I can’t figure out where I spent the most.

What were your three most-played MMOs in 2021?

