MMO Week in Review: Blizzard’s getting a new boss

By
Bree Royce
-
    
Oh no snail.

It might be hard to believe – or maybe it’s just hard for me since time stopped two years ago and everything is weird now – but the whole “Microsoft is buying Activision-Blizzard” thing happened only last week. Less than a week ago. See? Time is weird. Anyway. That happened. It’s kind of bonkers, and no, we’re not rid of Bobby K just yet. And some folks inside one of Activision’s other studios are unionizing!

Meanwhile, we got a peek into Guild Wars 2’s End of Dragons, Gamigo’s up to some stuff, and Daybreak is mustering its forces for a big 2022 for EverQuest and EverQuest II. Monster Hunter Rise is pretty great on PC too!

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
