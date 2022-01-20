Blade and Soul adds the new Soul Fighter spec and celebrates six years in the Soul Resurgence update

Blade and Soul is six years old and it’s celebrating by letting Soul Fighters slap enemies at mid-range with glowing hands of divinity. This week saw the Soul Resurgence update go live, bringing new content to the martial arts MMORPG and marking six years of operation all at the same time.

As alluded to in the lede, this update adds the Way of the Divine Hand specialization to the Soul Fighter class, as well as a new mythical dungeon, an increase to Windwalk stamina (because who wants to have less kung fu floaty time), new accessories, and a new battle pass.

As for the anniversary, players can collect anniversary gifts by completing a quest from from Dojagi in Jadestone Village, then earn keys to unlock those gifts by completing daily quests and challenges. Goodies hiding in the gift boxes include things like costumes and anniversary coins that can be spent for other rewards at the Dragon Express. There’s also a Soul Boost event underway to help players quickly improve their gear and gain access to the latest dungeon content. For all of the details and event dates, make sure to skim through the patch notes.

