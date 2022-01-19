Guild Wars 2 helps tide you over to the expansion with Lunar New Year 2022

Kind of bummed that new year is over? Reluctant to take down the streamers, shiny balloons, and champagne? Desperate to hold on to the holiday season at any cost?

Then has Guild Wars 2 got the thing for you! It’s New Years 2 — or as it’s officially called, Lunar New Year ! The holiday event kicks off next week on January 25th and will usher in the Year of the Tiger while also helping to keep players busy as they wait for End of Dragons.

This festival’s gotten bigger since its introduction back in 2015 and offers a whole lot of activities, achievements, and rewards for the dedicated partygoer. There’s dragon ball, firecracker lighting, mount races, and the combat-centric Celestial Challenge. Pro tip: You’re going to want to bump up your magic find rate to truly master this holiday.

Of course, if you are stuck at work and can’t go partake right now, you could swing by this morning’s Flameseeker Chronicles column, in which Colin got a peek at End of Dragons’ Echovald Wilds and one of its strike missions.