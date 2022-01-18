Massively OP Podcast Episode 356: A long time from now in a galaxy far, far away

On this week’s roundtable episode, Bree and Justin talk about Star Citizen’s continued delays, Black Desert’s player uptick, LOTRO’s latest controversy, patches for Neverwinter and Elyon, MMO design changes that alienate, and proposed crafting professions.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Crowfall, ESO
- News: We’re going to be waiting for Star Citizen for a long time
- News: LOTRO puts its foot in its mouth over currency changes
- News: Black Desert claims it’s on the rise
- News: Patches for Elyon and Neverwinter
- Voicemail: Design changes that alienate players (BJ)
- Voicemail: What professions do we want to see in MMOs? (Sergio)
- Mailbag:
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 356
- Podcast theme: “Hero March” from Star Citizen
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement
“Do you remember in the late nineties and early aughts when we were like, ‘Yeah, MMOs are the future, they’re going to bring together people from all over the world. It’s going to be so great! We can bridge our differences and meet cool people and… oh my goodness what happened?”
Humans happened. Bridging differences has often been accomplished by one group of humans meeting another group of humans and one side slaughtering the other.
IP laws don’t let us own the product of our work.
Nation-state and other criminal actors use our worlds as venues for theft and money laundering.
I still believe MMOs are the precursor to a great change in how humans interact, but great doesn’t mean good, and the deck is stacked against liberty or any concept of online rights.
Quick note here… obviously this was recorded yesterday and we didn’t know about the Blizz stuff at the time, so that wasn’t included. :D
They always wait until after you record the podcast to announce stuff!