Lord of the Rings Online defends controversial pay-to-win currency changes as the forum explodes

An abrupt announcement yesterday that Lord of the Rings Online was planning some sweeping changes to its most important in-game currencies proved to be the spark that set a forest — or forum — aflame.
A massive forum thread — which is up to 427 posts at the time of this writing — represented the ire of a community that felt that this announcement lacked proper explanation and reasoning. It prompted Producer Oleg “Raninia” Brodskiy to draw up a lengthy post defending the decision, which, to put it mildly, didn’t calm anyone down.
“We don’t want players to run things that aren’t the content the gear comes from as their primary way of getting that gear,” Brodskiy explained. “In looking at why this was happening, the disenchanting of gear from any tier of any group instance was obviously where the bulk of Embers were coming from, in a way that really pushed players to grind to maximize their time. And especially, grind lower tier content to get higher tier gear. So that’s why we removed the gear disenchant option to Embers.”
“I see nothing wrong with having choices, but they are not being treated equally by SSG,” one of many responses said. “Herein lies the problem. Someone can spend five minutes in the store buying enough keys to open enough boxes to get the gear/items that would take someone else using months of game play to obtain. Embers are the absolute highest currency in game from SSG’s point of view and now exclusive to only present and future [lockbox] key buyers and the designated quests SSG determines they will be attached to.”
Brodskiy said that SSG will provide more ways to get Embers with Update 32 that won’t involve lockboxes, but, as noted earlier, the community wasn’t having it. There are also complaints about the proposed increase in prices for cosmetics and housing items through the use of Figments. And nobody was really happy to hear that we won’t be able to convert one type of currency into another that’s much harder to obtain.
As a player it is a simple fix. Remove Embers from Lock boxes. But, as a business it’s not so easy when you are trying to increase revenue. Just remove extra ways to get the gear. Go back to tried and true method of running the content to get what you want.
Update 32 is not sounding so great do far. Now I am worried that the LI reward track is going to nuke the gaming planet with disappointment.
If they remove a good way to farm the end game currency, replacing it with a fixed limited way in game, or a completely unlimited way if you pay by cash, of course it leaves a sour taste. Not to mention upping the cap, making it seem that the best items are going to cost more, meaning “whales” can get whatever they want with their wallet.
Whelp, I was hoping to check out LOTRO again after the proposed updates and fixes, but not now!
Every few months players seem to do this in this game.
You think they would just get fed up enough and leave. Its probably one of those “it keeps happening because some people keep giving them money” situations if I had to guess.
Why do the ants keep coming back? Because someone keeps leaving food out.
That’s pretty gross. I only do open world stuff solo and craft since returning 2 months ago. I guess I won’t ever get into end game style group content again for this game. I used to love doing skirmishes, raids and 3-mans back in the day.
With these changes it’s better to not do that and just play alts in the open world.