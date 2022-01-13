Final Fantasy XIV kicks off All Saints’ Wake on January 20

After many delays and endless speculation, the Halloween event for Final Fantasy XIV is finally arriving on January 20th. What an absolute clown show. No, that’s not referring to the delays or the wait for the event, but the literal event itself. It’s a clown show. Your reward is to dress up like a clown, complete with clown makeup and a clown suit. You will be marching around in actual clown shoes.

Presumably this will involve evil clowns, although at this point it’s harder to find non-evil clowns in media. Evil clowns are just the default assumption.

Advertisement