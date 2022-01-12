Black Desert claims a 230% increase in new western daily players on PC thanks to class reboot

Back in December, Black Desert implemented a major reboot of all of its classes in the PC version of the game, alongside the launch of its winter season servers, and apparently, it’s all going over well. According to Pearl Abyss, the game is seeing an “over 230% increase in new daily players on PC platforms in North America & Europe and a 165% new daily player increase globally.” The company doesn’t say exactly how many people that is, and it’s a bit hard to extrapolate since we understand the bulk of players don’t play through Steam, but even Steam is seeing a bit of a perk-up.

The latest patch , rolling out today, includes another (though much smaller) round of class-balancing tweaks, adjusts contribution points, touches on chat titles, and improves guard-type skills.

“[T]here were certain situations in which you couldn’t control your character until the Guard Gauge was at 0, as you couldn’t use other skills when struck continuously while moving backward or using the guard skills in the above chart. We made improvements so that you can now more easily use other skills without having to be exposed to such situations.”