Lord of the Rings Online plans to make class, race, and virtue trait slots unlock by leveling in next update

The Bullroarer test server of Lord of the Rings Online has put Update 32 out for public testing, and one part of the update in particular brings very good news for free players of the MMORPG: Additional class, race, and virtue trait slots, which were previously locked behind a paywall, will soon be unlocked by leveling up instead.

Certain levels will open up these extra benefits, of course, but the change applies to all characters “regardless of subscription status or purchase.” This has brought up a few questions of whether this will mean some new benefit for subscribers, but for the most part the majority of reactions to this news has been positive.

Update 32 will also bring with it the previously previewed new premium housing district located in the Dwarven Great Hall under the Mountain, some class-specific adjustments, and some changes to critical crafting successes on a couple of specific items. The upcoming LI reward track will not be in this current test build, but it should be ready for the next test.

