Classic EverQuest’s 2022 roadmap includes an expansion, community council, and new progression servers

It might be hard to believe, but Classic EverQuest is still among Daybreak’s biggest games, and it’s turning 23 years old in just a few short months. And yesterday, dropped a roadmap for 2022, something the studio hasn’t done in… well, I don’t remember one at all. In fact, this roadmap even teases past 2022. Let’s dig in.

The first half of the year is going to see the (re-)launch of what sounds like a community council, the launch of 64-bit servers and clients, new content for the 23rd anniversary and three other holidays, new classic achievements, new progression servers (no details on rulesets yet), the merge of Phinigel and Miragul into Vox, and a mercenary rank “simplification” that cuts them down to two core ranks and eliminates questline hurdles.

The second half of 2022 will see a new event and new content for multiple standard holiday events, new Overseer achievements and rewards, heroic toons starting at 100, and of course, the annual December expansion, with beta starting in October.

Over the course of the whole year, the studio promises raid zone performance improvements, class tuning/balancing, and more anti-cheat measures. And as for the future beyond 2022? A “new UI engine,” vows Jenn Chan.

“We’re excited to share our plans with you. Please remember that these are our high-level goals and expected delivery dates and do not list everything we will be doing. We will be working on other updates to the game, fixing issues, and making ‘quality of life’ improvements (such as UI tweaks, etc.). We hope giving you a general snapshot of the roadmap that we are striving to complete this year is something you’d like to see from us moving forward; otherwise, please let us know if it’s something you never want to see us do. Without further ado, here are our big plans for EverQuest 2022 and beyond!”

Really? Yes, really! It's happening, everybody! The #EverQuest Roadmap for 2022 is now live. Get an insider's view at what we're planning for this year: https://t.co/jymvMaHAhU pic.twitter.com/SHudvobYyM — EverQuest (@everquest) January 19, 2022