Star Trek Online’s anniversary event arrives soon with a new alliance ship, the Jarok Carrier

It’s nearly time for the Star Trek Online anniversary event, and experienced players know that means a new Alliance ship combining the design of multiple factions. This year, it’s time for a ship combining the Romulan and Federation aesthetics in the Jarok Carrier, a new ship that has been revealed for players to enjoy. While a full rundown of the ship isn’t available yet on the official site, the diligent fans on Reddit watching the revealed compiled some art and screenshots of both the ship and its abilities and carrier pets as well.

On the bright side, information is definitely available on the new event is what players will actually be doing to earn the ship , including the usual Omega Particle Stabilization, a task force, and a new episode to play through. And as always there are party poppers and other rewards to earn along the way, as well as the option to buy out daily progress via the game’s cash shop currency. So that’s all right.

Jarok Alliance Carrier. Star Trek Online. I'll upload the fighters in the future since their production deck is not ready yet. 🖖#StarTrekOnline #conceptart pic.twitter.com/HxMMElbIGy — Hector Ortiz (@sandman979) January 20, 2022