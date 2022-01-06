Raven Software strike extends to its third week as Activision-Blizzard claims management is listening

January 3rd marked the third week during which the staff for Raven Software (responsible for several Call of Duty titles including Call of Duty: Warzone) was on strike, awaiting a response from Activision-Blizzard management. The whole thing kicked off over the termination of a dozen QA employees with minimal notice amidst a profit boom. Now the staff is striking, and with no communication received from upper management, strikers release a letter outlining their demands of upper management.

A statement to GamesIndustry.biz from Activision-Blizzard insists both that Raven Software management had been in touch with the leadership of the strike and that those people let go were given significant advance notice of losing their positions. Eagle-eyed readers will note that this does not actually answer the points raised in the letter sent out by the strikers, so it seems quite likely at this late date that the strike will extend to a fourth week at least.

Today is the third week in which employees across the company are striking in solidarity with Raven QA in response to surprise layoffs. Having had no response from our leadership, Raven QA sent the following letter earlier today. #WeAreRaven pic.twitter.com/e9AjbpuiJN — ABetterABK 💙 ABK Workers Alliance (@ABetterABK) January 4, 2022