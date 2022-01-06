Raven Software strike extends to its third week as Activision-Blizzard claims management is listening

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
We're doing great, promise.

January 3rd marked the third week during which the staff for Raven Software (responsible for several Call of Duty titles including Call of Duty: Warzone) was on strike, awaiting a response from Activision-Blizzard management. The whole thing kicked off over the termination of a dozen QA employees with minimal notice amidst a profit boom. Now the staff is striking, and with no communication received from upper management, strikers release a letter outlining their demands of upper management.

A statement to GamesIndustry.biz from Activision-Blizzard insists both that Raven Software management had been in touch with the leadership of the strike and that those people let go were given significant advance notice of losing their positions. Eagle-eyed readers will note that this does not actually answer the points raised in the letter sent out by the strikers, so it seems quite likely at this late date that the strike will extend to a fourth week at least.

Source: Twitter, GamesIndustry.biz
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. Last summer, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation.
