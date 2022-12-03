Steampunk survival Nightingale wraps up second closed alpha test, confirms fishing is coming

As Nightingale studio Inflexion Games prepares to break for the holiday, it released an end-of-year video summing up the recent Closed Alpha 2 test and hinting at future developments.

Inflexion said that around 500 players tested the steampunk survival title to generally positive results. “All of our systems seem to be holding up OK so we’re feeling a lot more comfortable adding people as we go along,” the game’s CM said. “We heard from some of our players that they were surprised at how stable it was for an alpha.”

Work continues to update the game to Unreal Engine 5 (and 5.1). Once the assets are moved over, the studio plans to make a trailer showing off the new look and some additional feature reveals in the coming months.

The studio also confirmed that fishing is coming to the game. “I don’t want to over-hype it, but this is going to fundamentally reshape how players are going to navigate and thrive in our game world,” said CEO Aaryn Flynn, perhaps a bit tongue-in-cheek.