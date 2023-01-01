MMO Year in Review: Embers and Brimstone (October 2022)

New World picked October to launch its comeback with the Brimstone Sands launch that drove concurrency with a new leveling experience, zone, and weapon set.

Meanwhile, hardcore grouping MMO Embers Adrift made it to its official launch, Shroud of the Avatar suffered a catastrophic rollback after a botched patch, Star Citizen muddled its way through CitizenCon, The Sims 5 hinted at MMOsy features, and 25M people showed up for Overwatch 2 in spite of the messy launch and problematic security. Plus, WoW fans were treated to the Dragonflight prepatch, which was also messy, but talent trees mollified everyone.

Read on for the whole recap from October of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF OCTOBER 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF OCTOBER 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW