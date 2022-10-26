Former ArenaNet co-founder Jeff strain opens second game studio called Crop Circle Games

At this point it seems like Jeff Strain, one of the former co-founders of Guild Wars ArenaNet, is really eager to launch all of the new game studios. Readers might recall that Strain headed State of Decay studio Undead Labs, opened a new game dev studio and academy in New Orleans, sold off his companies to NCsoft and Microsoft, then launched a new gaming company called Probability Space. Now he’s launched another game studio known as Crop Circle Games.

As with his previous studio efforts, details about what Crop Circle is working on are thin, but the announcement describes the studio as “a game development firm with a focus on new IPs.” The firm itself was established just last year, backed by $25 million investments from the Transcend Fund and others, while leadership and directorial roles have already been secured. No information about game projects is elaborated on in the reveal.

source: GamesIndustry.biz , thanks to Zenjitsu for the tip!