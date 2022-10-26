Old School RuneScape celebrates Halloween with a new event while putting more gameplay modes in testing

If your Halloween experience isn’t complete without low-poly ghosts drifting around and making theoretically spooky sounds, you’re going to want to check out Old School RuneScape’s Halloween event now that it’s running. Players can cosmetic treats by kicking things off on the Varrock West Bank, although there are some event NPCs tucked elsewhere further afield. Participation has no prerequisites, however, so even if you can’t safely venture out to find other NPCs, you should have plenty to enjoy close to home.

The game is also testing a couple of new additions to content, starting with new quests added to the game’s quest speedrunning mode in open beta. You can try out Prince Ali Rescue and Beneath Cursed Sands as speedrun quests, although your times will not be saved, so it’s just a test run at the moment. There are also tweaks to poison dynamite and miscellaneous other changes; check out the full rundown for the minor tweaks.