Halloween fun across the MMORPG genre, 2022 edition

Halloween officially began October 1st (or September 1st, by some calendars), and we’ve been collecting all the spoopy events in MMORPGs and MMO-adjacent titles ever since. Today, we’re organizing them all in one place! Enjoy our roundup of all the Halloween festivities, streams, haunted houses, and even a few harvest and autumnal events that we’ll be enjoying this creepy-crawly weekend as the season comes to a close!

MMO HALLOWEEN EVENTS FOR 2022

HALLOWEEN STREAMS & MORE

And of course, the Steam Halloween sale is live as of October 25th; the theme is spooky games, but we spy plenty of MMOs with good sales right now, including BDO, RDO, and the Destiny franchise. If you spot anything major or minor we missed, drop a note in the comments for everyone!