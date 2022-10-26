Halloween fun across the MMORPG genre, 2022 edition

Halloween officially began October 1st (or September 1st, by some calendars), and we’ve been collecting all the spoopy events in MMORPGs and MMO-adjacent titles ever since. Today, we’re organizing them all in one place! Enjoy our roundup of all the Halloween festivities, streams, haunted houses, and even a few harvest and autumnal events that we’ll be enjoying this creepy-crawly weekend as the season comes to a close!
MMO HALLOWEEN EVENTS FOR 2022
AdventureQuest 3D, Paladins, and MechWarrior Online welcome Halloween events - The season of Halloween continues to creep across the entirety of our corner of gaming, and we're here to once again keep up with the objectively greatest holiday in MMOs…
Aion and RIFT mark the spooky season with Halloween sales and quests - 'Tis the season for the Pumpkin King to be doing what he does best, which is apparently spreading terror throughout Aion and adding a bit of spice to lattes. The…
Aion unleashes the Pumpkin King and new Empyrean Lords - There's no time of the year that pumpkins take more of a beating than October, but perhaps it wouldn't happen so much if the squash weren't trying to stage uprisings…
ArcheAge kicks off a broom race and shares some results from its fresh start player survey - Flying brooms and Halloween go together like candy and Halloween, so it makes some sense that ArcheAge would have something involving flying brooms in its seasonal event. What might not…
ArcheAge War gets a brief teaser trailer as ArcheAge kicks off its Hallowtide event - Usually a teaser trailer is meant to offer... well, a tease. Perhaps a taste of what to expect. In the case of XLGames' upcoming ArcheAge War, the teaser trailer shared…
ARK: Survival Evolved is running its Halloween event through November 2 - If you're playing ARK: Survival Evolved through the next couple of weeks, you will still be advised to open the door and get on the floor, but you will instead…
Aura Kingdom, Skyforge, and City of Heroes Rebirth celebrate Halloween - Like a kid charging up and down the street to knock on every door and gather all of the candy, we're continuing to cast spotlights on the variety of Halloween…
Black Desert Mobile’s new patch introduces an improved black market and Halloween events - Black Desert Mobile players have an opportunity for some under the table dealings with the MMO's newest patch. Patricio the merchant is willing to introduce access to a new and…
Black Desert PC opens the door to an alternate world with Abyss One: The Magnus - A door has opened in Black Desert, and only the bravest and boldest will step through. Or anyone who accidentally trips and stumbles in its direction, we suppose. It's not…
Blade & Soul adds a new dungeon, Halloween, and the Musician class on October 12 - Are you ready for the Symphony of Destruction in Blade & Soul? No, this doesn't mean the MMORPG is collaborating with Megadeth, but it does mean that the game is…
Blade & Soul plays the Symphony of Destruction today – here are the patch notes - Today is the day when Blade & Soul players get to rock out. Well, they get to rock out as hard as a harp will allow them to, but since…
Champions Online begins the first week of its Blood Moon Halloween celebration - There is a bad moon on the rise in Champions Online, but it hopefully won't be a bad time for players as it's the start of the superheroic MMO's Halloween…
Cinderstone Online sells closed beta access, plans cadence, and teases Halloween - Did you miss out on the open beta test of Cinderstone Online? Well unfortunately, that ship has sailed. Bad news there. However, the game is now in closed beta! Good…
City of Heroes’ Homecoming rogue server has Halloween goodness on offer until November 1 - Just in case you weren't already aware, the Homecoming rogue server of City of Heroes has been rocking the creepy season all month long and will continue to do so…
Closers is kicking off an autumn jumping event that fast-tracks characters to max level - Who has time for the tedium of going through story missions or slowly ramping up an MMO character's power? Closers players with a desire to hit max level but not…
Closers’ new patch revamps crafting, costume conversion, and guides, and opens up the Spooky School - Welcome, Closers players, to Spooky School! Be sure to put your spooky textbooks in the spooky lockers, make sure you have your spooky hall pass, and try out today's spooky…
Dark Age of Camelot’s recurring Halloween festivities return for another year - Halloween has once again come to Dark Age of Camelot, and while this year's festivities might not be new to regular players, it's hard to hate on the annual return…
Dauntless’ Dark Harvest event returns along with a new island adventure in latest patch - The spooky season has descended upon the Shattered Isles of Dauntless once again. The annual Dark Harvest Halloween event is back, offering players of the monster slaying online RPG plenty…
DC Universe Online begins the Witching Hour with new rewards and a vampire bat race - The time has come for some ghoulish fun in DC Universe Online as the superheroic MMO's Witching Hour Halloween event is coming back for 2022 with returning activities, some new…
Destiny 2 celebrates the Halloween season with mecha suits, masks, and a new haunted sector - The spooky season has come to the Guardians of Destiny 2 once again with the return of the Festival of the Lost, the FPS's Halloween event that's running between now…
Destiny 2 dishes on Halloween, the end of destination materials, and weapon tweaks - The latest newsletter from Destiny 2 covers plenty of ground, touching on a wide assortment of community and game-specific topics. The digest opens up with a nod to the Festival of…
Diablo II Resurrected adds Terror Zones, new charms, and its second ladder season - Diablo II: Resurrected has added some terror this spooky season, but it's not a Halloween event; it's the addition of Terror Zones as part of the ARPG's newest patch. Actually,…
Diablo Immortal adds a pair of limited-time events for Halloween - I fully admit that I forgot entirely about Diablo Immortal, as it's been pretty quiet as Overwatch 2, WoW Classic, and Dragonflight have been stealing all the Blizzard spotlight. But…
Dungeons and Dragons Online exhumes its Halloween event for another showing - When the crypt doors creak and the tombstones quake, spooks come out for a singing wake -- in Dungeons and Dragons Online! That's right, the game's Halloween event, Night Revels,…
Elder Scrolls Online launches its Halloween event, finishes Stadia account conversion to PC - Trick or treat season has arrived to Elder Scrolls Online, but this year is definitely leaning more to the treat side of things for players of the MMORPG. The game's…
Elite Dangerous plans November release window for Update 14 and Halloween-themed giveaways - While Elite: Dangerous isn't planning on having a specific Halloween event in-game, that doesn't mean that Frontier Developments is ignoring the spooky season entirely. This week's Discovery Scanner newsletter calls…
EVE Online brings Halloween to outer space with Crimson Harvest - Do they trick or treat in space? If they do, it's probably a cumbersome process with a lot of airlocks and spacesuits and freeze-dried treats. Fortunately, EVE Online has a…
EverQuest II resurrects the Nights of the Dead event for the Halloween season - While some fans of EverQuest II might be understandably more interested in the month of December, this month does have some fun to be had in the form of the…
EverQuest rolls out Nights of the Dead for Halloween - EverQuest is "creepin' it real" with the return of its Halloween-flavored Nights of the Dead, Daybreak's Darkpaw Games has announced. "Wake your weary bones and head to the Plane of…
Fallout 76 details next week’s dual in-game celebrations of Halloween and the RPG series’ 25th anniversary - On the one hand, Fallout 76 has 25 years of the RPG series to celebrate, but on the other hand, it doesn't want to be left out of the Halloween…
Final Fantasy XI brings the Harvest Festival back once more on October 24 - The down side to the Harvest Festival in Final Fantasy XI is that by this point it is a pretty well-worn event without much new to do during it, not…
Final Fantasy XIV brings back the joy of All Saints’ Wake once more on October 19 - It's time for another go-round of All Saints' Wake in Final Fantasy XIV, which is... actually something we already did this year, in January. Yes, really. This time around, we…
Final Fantasy XIV previews a spooky new location for this year’s All Saints’ Wake - What's the first thing that the new preview of Final Fantasy XIV's All Saints' Wake event focuses on? The fact that you get a new dyeable long coat for every…
GTA Online sees Jack O’ Lanterns full of tricks or treats springing up across San Andreas - The Halloween season is in full effect in Grand Theft Auto Online with plenty of spooky activities to do, thematic cosmetics to earn, and some additional rewards for taking on…
Guild Wars 2’s Shadow of the Mad King Halloween festival is live this afternoon - As promised, Shadow of the Mad King is officially live in Guild Wars 2 as of this afternoon, meaning that Halloween is now well and truly here. Roam Lion's Arch…
Halloween 2022: Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Habbo - Halloween festivities are already starting to roll out across the MMOverse and multiplayer titles too. Here are a few to keep an eye on here at the top of the…
Lord of the Rings Online outlines the Harvestmath Festival starting October 12 - The last crops are being harvested across Middle-earth, and that means it's time for everyone to celebrate some concluding harvests with some spooks and fright. Sure, Nazgûl are scary, but…
Lord of the Rings Online’s Harvestmath has officially arrived for spooky season - One of the very best Halloween festivals in the MMO genre is live now, as Harvestmath has launched for Lord of the Rings Online and runs through the 2nd of…
Lost Ark hypes up the arrival of its Mystics and Mayhem update with a new trailer - There will be some spooky good fun that's soon to be had in Lost Ark when the Mystics and Mayhem update arrives this week, and that's definitely the theme being…
Lost Ark sets players to raiding in next week’s Mystics and Mayhem update - Halloween, or a version of it, effectively arrives in Lost Ark next week as Amazon unrolls Mystics and Mayhem on October 26th.[AL:LA] "This update comes packed with three distinct raids,…
Lost Ark’s Arktoberfest applies beer directly to your head - OK, don't panic because it's not actually October yet, but Lost Ark is getting a jump on the season with the opening of Arktoberfest today. Does it make sense? I…
Lost Ark’s Mystics and Mayhem is live with the Aldebaran Harvest Festival limited-time event - Happy patch day to Lost Ark fans, whose Mystics and Mayhem rollout began early this morning and is on the live servers as you're waking up today. The patch is…
Midnight Ghost Hunt invites players to a creepy new carnival in the multiplayer spook-em-up - We're almost into the spooky season in gaming, and there are few games that embrace that more than Midnight Ghost Hunt, the early access multiplayer prop-hunting game that crossed our…
MultiVersus brings on its Halloween event, adds Gizmo and Stripe to its roster of fighters - The latest open beta patch for character brawler MultiVersus has a little something special for the '80s kids in its audience (or at least those who love the decade's creature…
Neverwinter’s Masquerade of Liars event will let players dress up like an owlbear at long last - Ah, the owlbear. Strong of form, fluffy of body, and owl of face. It has all of the strengths of an owl and a bear and none of their weaknesses,…
New World opens up two more servers, updates its heat map, and preps a Halloween event - New World continues to need a bigger boat, or at least more servers. A new post on Twitter confirms that the game has opened up two more servers for players:…
OrbusVR hosts its fourth harvest festival this month, prepares another chaos realm for late November - OrbusVR might be flying under the wider MMO radar, but it most certainly is continuing to fly if the game's last dev blog is any indication, as it outlines the…
Overwatch 2 brews up a fresh batch of Halloween terror - With 25 million players flooding in to see Overwatch 2's revamped gameplay, it's left some wondering what Blizzard might do for an encore this month. How about activating the pseudo-sequel's…
Overwatch 2 goes into full Halloween mode with a new co-op mission - Halloween Terror may not be new to the Overwatch franchise, but this week does mark the first time it's appearing in the recently launched Overwatch 2. The event won't be…
PlanetSide 2 brings back its Halloween-themed Nanite of the Living Dead event - It's spooky time in PlanetSide 2 because even a planet-spanning battlefront needs to mark the seasons! That means Nanite of the Living Dead is back from now until October 31st,…
PSO2 New Genesis stuffs Halloween costumes in its lootboxes, prepares to share update details in a video - The month of October in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis has some Halloween costumes for its fans... provided they want to open AC Scratch Ticket lootboxes, anyway. The newest…
Realm of the Mad God, Spiral Knights, Minecraft Dungeons, Soulworker, Fiesta Online, and Shaiya launch Halloween festivities - Halloween! It's nearly upon us, and that means that a lot of games are celebrating in various ways, including most MMOs. We've even got a mini-roundup for you today of…
RuneScape brings back its Halloween event with classic activities and new cosmetic rewards until November 4 - This week in RuneScape, it's all about the Halloween season as the game's spook-filled event is back again for another year, offering up several seasonal ways for players to get…
Sea of Thieves readies a Halloween community event for October 28 and its next adventure on November 3 - The immediate future of Sea of Thieves is looking quite spooky indeed as the game has outlined a new Halloween event as well as the game's next limited-time adventure among…
SMITE’s Reaping Halloween event and Polynesian folk hero Maui are live in latest update - It's a bit of sunshine and a bit of darkness in the newest update for SMITE thanks to the start of the game's Halloween-themed Reaping event and the addition of…
Splatoon players will settle an age-old Pokemon question in November’s Splatfest - We recently talked about Splatoon 3's first Splatfest, calling it a bit rocky but fun. And while we don't know anything about October's Splatfest (aside from hoping the tradition of…
Star Stable brings back its four week-long Halloween festival tomorrow - Are you ready to get spooked on horseback? Then you're ready for Star Stable's returning Halloween event, which promises four weeks of seasonal fun for players of the horse-based online…
Star Trek Online’s Emperor’s Will event extended to October 14 after reward issues spring up - Players of Star Trek Online who were chasing the T6 Somerville ship that awaited at the end of the Emperor's Will event on PC were very likely surprised to find…
Star Wars Galaxies’ Legends rogue server adds new instruments and drops for Halloween - The Star Wars Galaxies rogue server known as SWG Legends is rolling out the Halloween-flavored Galactic Moon Festival with a few new surprises over past years. "In an effort to…
Swords of Legends Online’s latest event pits players against a spooky Ghost Bride - Swords of Legends Online apparently knows how to intrigue me: with glowy green ghosts. Gameforge has announced the Hungry Ghost Festival, a rather compelling way to sneak in some spooks…
Trove brings new and returning Halloween goodies with its Shadow’s Eve event - Halloween has once more fallen upon the boxy world of Trove with the return of the Shadow's Eve event that promises lots of returning activities and some new things to…
Ultima Online and Dark Age of Camelot observe birthdays, Halloween, and player memorials - Celebrations for Ultima Online's 25th birthday are in full swing, and just to make the birthday month extra special, it'll have Halloween layered on top. Indeed, the holiday publish - 114…
V Rising hands out Halloween DLC like candy, preps a free play weekend - Here's a puzzler: How can a game that's thematically about a gothic vampire world create a distinctive Halloween event? We're not quite sure, but V Rising is trying its hardest…
Villagers and Heroes reopens its Haunted Moors seasonal area and adds the Blighted Isles story location - Haunted Moors, Blighted Isles: It's pretty clear what time of year it is in Villagers and Heroes. The game's most recent update has kicked off the Halloween season and opened…
Warframe discusses Halloween, Frames, cross-play, and charity initiative - It's something of a given that the developer livestreams out of Warframe are packed full of information, and Devstream 164 was no different as it talked about the next 'Frames…
World of Tanks and World of Warships welcome Halloween with thematic missions and game modes - Just because you're playing a digital tank crew or digital naval crew doesn't mean you can't get in the Halloween spirit. Wargaming's two big military battlers, World of Warships and…
World of Warcraft’s Headless Horseman rides again for Hallow’s End - Have you gotten tired of beating up the Headless Horseman in World of Warcraft yet? We sure hope not because he's once more the center of attention in this year's…
HALLOWEEN STREAMS & MORE
Massively OP Podcast Episode 393: Saga of the Chronicles of the Ember Shards of Aria - Justin and Bree discuss Halloween in MMOs, Embers Adrift's launch, Star Citizen, World of Warcraft, Star Trek Online, Chronicles of Elyria, and Legends of Aria, with adventures in LOTRO and…
Perfect Ten: 10 MMO haunted houses to explore – if you dare…. - Happy Halloween! Or if you prefer, Happy Scare-Related Holidays featuring the Stylings of Ed Casbar and His Electric Teeth. It'd be the best of holidays if most people didn't have…
The Daily Grind: What are you doing with MMO Halloween and harvest events this year? - In case you recently returned from a long, time-dilated space voyage and are a little out of it, we're currently in the midst of yet another MMO Halloween season. There…
The Stream Team: ‘Tis the season for undead and liches in Dungeons & Dragons Online - [AL:DDO]'Tis the most wonderful time of the year now -- according to Massively OP's MJ! October means Halloween, and that means lots of spooky fun. Admittedly, in DDO there is…
The Stream Team: A Guild Wars 2 Mad King’s Clock Tower competition - [AL:GW2]Are you ready to witness a little friendly Massively OP competition? Usually when Chris and MJ play a game together, the are cooperating. This time, they are taking on Guild…
The Stream Team: A seventh year of Elder Scrolls Online’s Witches Festival - [AL:ESO]Massively OP's MJ has attended Elder Scrolls Online's Witches Festival for the last six years. This year marks lucky seven! From brewing up potions to wandering around as a skeleton,…
The Stream Team: An evening with Elvira in AdventureQuest 3D - It's no secret that Halloween and horror are two of Massively OP's MJ's favorite things. So when the embodiment of those two appear in AQ3D, there's nothing that could keep…
The Stream Team: Ddemon Llamas in Trove’s Shadow’s Eve - [AL:Trove]Halloween isn't very scary in Trove; in fact, it's usually pretty adorable. But that doesn't mean Massively OP's MJ won't enjoy the holiday in the land of voxels. Shadow's Eve…
The Stream Team: Halloween hijinks and Variant Dungeon crawling in Final Fantasy XIV - Today's Final Fantasy XIV stream is something of a two-for-one affair. On the one hand, we've got the new Variant Dungeon content added in patch 6.25, and on the other…
The Stream Team: Need more Nights of the Dead in EverQuest II - [AL:EQ2]One of the yearly Halloween staples for Massively OP's MJ was EverQuest II's Nights of the Dead. However, she missed it last year and she needs to return! She's looking…
The Stream Team: Pirate101 turns 10 for Halloween! - [AL:P101]Hitting double digits is a big deal, and Pirate101 just turned 10 today! In honor of the occasion, Massively OP's MJ is getting gussied up in her best pirate accessories…
The Stream Team: The quest to be a cat in Star Trek Online - As the song goes, everyone wants to be a cat, and MOP's Chris is no exception, especially the opportunity to be a black cat for Halloween. While he won't get…
And of course, the Steam Halloween sale is live as of October 25th; the theme is spooky games, but we spy plenty of MMOs with good sales right now, including BDO, RDO, and the Destiny franchise. If you spot anything major or minor we missed, drop a note in the comments for everyone!
Advertisement