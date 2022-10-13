Dauntless’ Dark Harvest event returns along with a new island adventure in latest patch

The spooky season has descended upon the Shattered Isles of Dauntless once again. The annual Dark Harvest Halloween event is back, offering players of the monster slaying online RPG plenty of creepy rewards and challenges to face.

Much of this year’s event is similar to those from prior years in that players can run around Ramsgate to find gifts and notes hidden by the cult-like Unseen, but this time around getting the gifts unlocks rumors for unique cosmetics, while finding notes opens up new quests that award even more cosmetics and a free Unseen Neophyte event pass. As players complete certain tasks, the event gives out Harvest Coins that can be spent at Honest Oz’s shop for rams, patrol keys, combat merits, bounty tokens, aethersparks, or tonics.

The patch that added the event has also introduced another island adventure at Hades Reach involving a banished Krolachi warrior, started the new Elemental Fury season, switched out the two battle passes, and applied a couple of bug fixes and updates to titles. The link above heads to the patch notes with all of the salient details.

