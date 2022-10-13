Albion Online drops goofy new trailer, apologizes for downtime

“Overly enthusiastic announcer guy shouts a game at you while making cheeseball hello fellow kids dad jokes and the whole thing sounds like a toy commercial” is a whole trend in gaming videos lately, and apparently Albion Online has jumped on board with its “Guide to Conquering Albion” trailer this week. It’s less a guide and more a casual overview of what a player might expect on the journey from naked noob to conquering hero, with a bunch of snark for content like fishing and cute mounts thrown in for good measure. We suspect the final scene might be more indicative of most people’s experience in the game!

The servers were apparently offline a bit of extra time this morning – a result of “server fixes being carried out,” according to Sandbox Interactive. “Apologies for all the extended maintenance periods recently – we hope that this will normalize soon.”

Finally, if you’re looking for something to do in the game besides grinding for your spectral bat – or something to watch this weekend – Albion kicks off a key component of its ongoing 17th guild season this weekend: Invasion Day #2.