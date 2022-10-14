EverQuest II resurrects the Nights of the Dead event for the Halloween season

While some fans of EverQuest II might be understandably more interested in the month of December, this month does have some fun to be had in the form of the returning Nights of the Dead Halloween event.

This year’s event looks to be similar to previous versions, but there are some new rewards on offer like 11 new housing items, two new costumes, and a new Celebrations of the Dead XV recipe book. Event treats will also drop from thematically appropriate mobs in Visions of Vetrovia, which can in turn be sold for coin or used in tradesilling.

As for EQ2’s special servers, Varsoon has an event merchant, and Kaladim, Kael Drakkel, and Tarinax have the full event live except for one mission due to expansion availability. This year’s Halloween celebration will run between now and Wednesday, November 2nd.