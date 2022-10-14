Star Wars Galaxies’ Legends rogue server adds new instruments and drops for Halloween

The Star Wars Galaxies rogue server known as SWG Legends is rolling out the Halloween-flavored Galactic Moon Festival with a few new surprises over past years.

“In an effort to gain more support from the planets Naboo, Kashyyyk, and Tatooine, Jabba the Hutt has decided to throw the annual Galactic Moon Festival once more so everyone can celebrate the horrifyingly awesome haunts of the season. Jabba has grown tired of all the love festivals, celebrations of life, and other saccharine events. Thus, he has taken it upon himself to throw the scariest festival of the year.”

Players can swing by Mos Eisley, Moenia, and the Dead Forest on Kashyyyk for trick-or-treating, new riddles, new badges, new titles, new quests, and new paintings dropping in the event raids as well. Make sure you pop in to grab your storyteller perks and dianoga dumpster!

Worth noting is that a couple of the new rewards are actually instruments, themed for Halloween; we spy a new ommni box and a xantha. “FRIGHTEN UP your entertainment this year with a couple of new seasonal themed instruments that are sure to KILL an audience this GMF courtesy of our talented Design team and contributors,” the team says.