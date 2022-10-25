Halloween comes to Realm of the Mad God, Spiral Knights, Minecraft Dungeons, Soulworker, Fiesta Online, and Shaiya

Halloween! It’s nearly upon us, and that means that a lot of games are celebrating in various ways, including most MMOs. We’ve even got a mini-roundup for you today of several games that are celebrating official events. Ready? Deep breaths, let’s start:
- Shaiya has a whole Halloween patch, complete with a new dungeon and a variety of new quests for PvE and PvP players.
- Realm of the Mad God is celebrating the season by introducing the Sulfurous Wetlands, which probably sound unpleasant but are actually… still unpleasant, but you don’t have to smell them through the computer screen.
- Fiesta Online has opened up the Maze of Madness, although that name is a bit suspect. Like, carved gourds aren’t really associated with madness? But hey, you do your thing, Fiesta.
- Soulworker has kicked off its own October events, including judging what is the most seasonally appropriate costume available! It’s not just spooky, it’s the most spooky. Or it involves the most anime skin being revealed. Either way.
- Minecraft Dungeons offers you a spooky trip through Spooky Fall, where you could earn the Red Phantom pet! The pet itself is also presumably spooky.
- And last but not least, Spiral Knights has brought back its Dark Harvest event once more, with a prestige mission and a Punkin King to take on.
And that, as always, is the true meaning of Halloween: Gourds, seasonal rewards, and sexy costumes. What else could you want?
