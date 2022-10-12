Blade & Soul plays the Symphony of Destruction today – here are the patch notes

Today is the day when Blade & Soul players get to rock out. Well, they get to rock out as hard as a harp will allow them to, but since the Symphony of Destruction update does add a class that turns music into a weapon, we can probably assume the harps are rocking pretty hard here.

All of this is referencing the update’s tentpole feature of the new Musician class, which uses music to either harm foes or support allies depending on which spec it has engaged. The patch also introduces a mount system (though those are crammed into lockboxes), launches the fifth season of its battle pass, and adds the Grim Nexus layer of the Demonsbane dungeon.

Other features outlined in the patch notes include a new art gallery system that lets players collect stat-boosting cards, two new Halloween-styled emotes, an Oculus Prize Wheel that can be spun before entering the Demonsbane dungeon, and a Soul League event that runs until November 9th. There’s more to absorb in the patch notes, so fans will probably want to read up.

Symphony of Destruction is NOW LIVE! Listen to this melody of features:

▶ New Class: Musician!

▶ New Dungeon: Grim Nexus

▶ Soul League event

▶ Treasure Trove

▶ Accessories

▶ And more!https://t.co/BT6KFLg7B2 #BladeAndSoul #BnS pic.twitter.com/2yaKNnwos4 — Blade & Soul (@bladeandsoul) October 12, 2022