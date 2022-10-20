Halloween celebrations arrive to Aura Kingdom, Skyforge, and the Rebirth rogue server of City of Heroes

Like a kid charging up and down the street to knock on every door and gather all of the candy, we’re continuing to cast spotlights on the variety of Halloween events that are kicking off across the MMORPG universe. Here are the goodies currently in our little treats pail:
- Aura Kingdom is celebrating the Festival of Frights, bringing players into the spooky Oblitus Wood and daring them to find a way out. The update has also added a new Eidolon Gossip chapter and an event at Bunnyhop Habitat.
- Skyforge is marking the spooky season with races on brooms and fights against candy bandits, with costume rewards and a ghoulish horse mount for those who participate.
- Last but not least, the Rebirth rogue server for City of Heroes is handing out Halloween salvage that can be exchanged for Super Packs full of enhancements, free costume changes, aura and cape unlocks, and permanent NPC powers.
