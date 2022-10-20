Halloween celebrations arrive to Aura Kingdom, Skyforge, and the Rebirth rogue server of City of Heroes

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Like a kid charging up and down the street to knock on every door and gather all of the candy, we’re continuing to cast spotlights on the variety of Halloween events that are kicking off across the MMORPG universe. Here are the goodies currently in our little treats pail:

sources: Aura Kingdom press release, Skyforge website, Twitter
Advertisement
Previous articleRyzom redesigns its tutorial area to make it more player friendly

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments