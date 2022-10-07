Star Trek Online’s Emperor’s Will event extended to October 14 after reward issues spring up

Players of Star Trek Online who were chasing the T6 Somerville ship that awaited at the end of the Emperor’s Will event on PC were very likely surprised to find that, after a patch earlier in the week, the things they were doing to get to that ship suddenly didn’t count.

Like most events in STO, the Emperor’s Will event tasked players with completing specific episodes and TFOs in order to get the daily credit required to earn the Somerville. However, a patch from yesterday meant to resolve a couple of issues and adjust the effects of a universal console instead ended up halting players’ progress in the event, with several players reporting that they were not getting any credit whatsoever. As a result, Cryptic Studios is kicking out a patch today to fix the issue and is extending Emperor’s Will until October 14th.

Speaking of events, the game’s Halloween event is set to return on October 13th, which will award the Sylvia’s Feline Charm and Transphasic Containment universal console once players earn enough daily progress from clearing the Cat’s Tale TFO and the all-new Witches’ Brew and Skeleton Crew patrols. Ideally, this one won’t be broken by a completely unrelated patch.



