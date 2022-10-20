Sea of Thieves readies a Halloween community event for October 28 and its next adventure on November 3

The immediate future of Sea of Thieves is looking quite spooky indeed as the game has outlined a new Halloween event as well as the game’s next limited-time adventure among other things, both of which arguably fall into the overall vibe for this time of year.

The game’s latest patch notes offer up some initial details about this seasonal event, called Tricksters and Treaters: Players will get to choose from either of the titular sides, then be asked to either “enable generous treats or undertake dastardly tricks” with the objective of earning points toward community goals and getting unique rewards and a title along the way, including a new piece of cosmetic headgear. This event runs on the weekend of Halloween, between October 28th and November 1st.



The creepy season is further being celebrated in the game’s Pirate Emporium cash shop, with a host of thematic ship decorations, weapon skins, outfits, emotes, and skeletal pets. Rare is also nodding to its fighting game Killer Instinct with a costume set that lets players dress up like the skeletal pirate Spinal.

As for content, the game is currently running its Herald of the Flame adventure until October 27th. After that, the game’s next adventure, Return of the Damned, will go live on November 3rd, with a trailer expected for October 31st. In the meantime the game has made some quality-of-life updates including adjusted wait times for respawning based on crew size, while the recent patch has further applied fixes for various activities, performance, and visuals.