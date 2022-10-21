EVE Online brings Halloween to outer space with Crimson Harvest

Do they trick or treat in space? If they do, it’s probably a cumbersome process with a lot of airlocks and spacesuits and freeze-dried treats. Fortunately, EVE Online has a better way to do Halloween with Crimson Harvest.

CCP’s headlining horror event throws players into a bloody conflict from now through November 1st. Pilots can pick a side and engage in combat and hacking, but when they’re done with that, they can enjoy increased PvP drop rates and a return of the Abysssal Proving Grounds.

There are also nine daily login rewards to snag: “The rewards on offer include skill points, time-limited combat boosters, Scarlet Embrace parade fireworks and launcher, and brand-new Crimson Harvest ‘Deathglow Remnant’ ship SKINs that will strike fear into all who see them.”

Before you do all that, however, why not snoop out a new episode of The Scope: