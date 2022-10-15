The Stream Team: Pirate101 turns 10!

What: Pirate101

Who: MJ Guthrie

When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 MJ Guthrie8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022

Hitting double digits is a big deal, and Pirate101 just turned 10 today! In honor of the occasion, Massively OP’s MJ is getting gussied up in her best pirate accessories and sailing the stormy sky seas in her ducky ship. Pirate101 is also all decorated for the spooky season, so tune in live at 8:00 p.m. to have a double celebration of birthday and Halloween!

Having trouble with our live feed or chat? Visit the OPTV channel on Twitch in your browser or on your mobile device. Missed a part of the show? Don't worry; we'll post the complete stream here when it's over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!

