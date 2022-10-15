The Stream Team: Pirate101 turns 10!

What: Pirate101
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 15th, 2022
Enjoy the show!
Missed a part of the show? Don't worry; we'll post the complete stream here when it's over, and you can always check out our past streams and videos collection – or just stay tuned for our next show!
- October 15, 2022
-
-
8:00pm EDT: Pirate101 - MJ
-
- October 16, 2022
-
-
2:00pm EDT: Star Trek Online - Chris
-
- October 17, 2022
-
-
3:00pm EDT: Astroneer - MJ
-
8:00pm EDT: Warframe - MJ
-
- October 18, 2022
-
-
8:00pm EDT: Guild Wars 2 - MJ & Chris
-
- October 19, 2022
-
-
2:00pm EDT: Final Fantasy XIV - Chris
-
8:00pm EDT: Backseat Streaming - Chris & MJ
-
