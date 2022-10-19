Halloween celebrations arrive to Paladins, AdventureQuest 3D, and MechWarrior Online

The season of Halloween continues to creep across the entirety of our corner of gaming, and we’re here to once again keep up with the objectively greatest holiday in MMOs with another little bundled report.
- AdventureQuest 3D’s Mogloween celebration is back for another year with lots of seasonal activities awaiting in Mystcroft like slime fountain fishing, trick-or-treating, and a visit to Dr. Trollenstein’s lab among other things.
- In Paladins, players can get ghostly in the Last Remains update, which introduces the vengeful spirit character Kasumi and the Halloween-themed Dread Omens battle pass full of festive skin rewards.
- Finally, MechWarrior Online is hosting a Trick or Treat event that awards players with loot bags, cockpit items, and a Vulcan ‘Mech for completing weekly challenges. The online robot battler is also selling thematic bundles in its cash shop.
sources: AQ3D site, Paladins site, MWO site (1, 2)
